YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Choffin Adult Education had their 2022 graduation earlier Friday for their Practical Nursing students.

The graduation was held at Chaney High School Auditorium where 21 students were celebrated for receiving their Licensed Practical Nurse Title.

Students completed a 10-month rigorous program of bookwork, clinicals, and taking care of patients.

Families and loved ones gathered to celebrate all the hard work of the students.

“I’m proud of all of our students. They’ve worked very hard. It took a lot of education and commitment to graduate and get to this place,” said Sharon Cooper with Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Guest speakers shared words of wisdom and encouragement to the new graduates