LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township.

The restaurant is opening Wednesday on Belmont Avenue, near the I-80 exit.

The location will have a drive-thru, the second one in the Youngstown area to have one.

The store is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is hiring at this location. You can apply online at jobs.chipotle.com.

The chain teaming up with The Farmlink Project to help donate more than 10 million pounds of produce to food banks this winter.