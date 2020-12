The fire burned a hole in the roof

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A late-night chimney fire forced a Hermitage family to find a new place to stay.

The fire started in the chimney of the house on Lillian Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It burned a hole in the roof.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters from Patagonia and Sharpsville helped the Hermitage Fire Department.