Chill-Can pushes back production date to beginning of next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Production at Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant will be delayed for at least another quarter while a third building is under construction.

On Thursday, construction materials were lying around the site on the east side.

Chill-Can CEO Mitchell Joseph said the third building will be used for assembly and production. He said it should be finished in November or December.

Joseph said high-speed production equipment will be moving into Building 1 in the fourth quarter.

He hopes to start making cans in the first quarter of next year.

Originally, production was supposed to have started in 2018.

In early July, Joseph said production would start in the fourth quarter.

He said there have been delays with production equipment and testing:

“We have fabricated a new line that was sent last month to England to be commissioned at our plastic facility before being shipped to Ardagh in Germany for lid assembly. Originally, this was going to be done first in California and then as volumes grow, it would move to Youngstown. All I can say is that we are working as hard as possible.”