Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Chill-Can plant construction delayed, CEO hopes to produce cans by end of year

Local News

Extensive interviews for production jobs will continue through fall

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In November 2016, ground was broken on Youngstown’s east side for a Chill-Can plant. Three-and-a-half years later, Youngstown has yet to see a self-chilling can come out of the facility.

On Friday, there was a glimmer of hope that something may eventually happen. A third building is going up at the site on the lower end of Oak Street next to the two that are already built.

Chill-Can CEO Mitch Joseph said the building will be used for making cans and should be done in the fall.

Joseph said there should be some type of production and distribution by the end of the year.

He said COVID-19 set them back four months.

There are now three people on the payroll, with two more being interviewed for accounting.

Extensive interviews for production jobs will continue through fall.

Joseph said they’ve used 400 construction workers and the property tax paid has been five times that of 2016.

Also, sometime in the next 40 days, new packaging technology will be announced that will be made in Youngstown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com