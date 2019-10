A third building is expected to go up early next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Construction on Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant continues. Owner Mitchell Joseph said cans could start being made early next year.

On Friday, people were working at the plant on the lower end of Oak Street.

Joseph said half-a-million dollars of work is being done in Building 1.

The initial pieces of equipment will go in soon.

Offices, engineers’ rooms and a break room will also be completed.

