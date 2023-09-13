YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge will need to decide whether or not a magistrate should be disqualified from hearing the lawsuit involving the idled Chill-Can project in Youngstown.

Lawyers for the city have sued to recover more than $1 million given to developer Mitchell Joseph in 2017 to build a facility and hire at least 150 employees.

The East Side property has been sitting idle for years, however.

Recently, a Mahoning County magistrate issued a default judgment ordering Joseph to pay more than $700,000 in damages.

On Monday, the developer’s attorneys filed objections, claiming the magistrate is biased and should be disqualified.

There is no word yet as to when the judge will rule on that.