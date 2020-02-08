Chili Open Golf Classic in Lowellville includes ‘Chili Plunge’ this year

The event raises money for the Rotary Club of Poland

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The 35th annual Chili Open Golf Classic takes place today.

It’s happening at Bedford Trails Golf Course in Lowellville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event raises money for the Rotary Club of Poland, which contributes to local nonprofit organizations.

As part of the event, there will be golfing, a chili-eating contest, putting contest, a raffle and hole prizes.

New this year is the Chili Plunge. People will be lining up to jump into the pond to raise money for local charities.