WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) -The Warren mother charged following the death of her son was back in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday.

Appearing before Judge Thomas Gysegem. Aris Rice waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Rice is charged with felony child endangering and reckless homicide. Charges that stemmed from the investigation into her son Demetri Luton’s death. He was just eight months old.

“A senseless death of a child that can be prevented if you lock up your medication in a lock box,” said Tim Schaffner with Trumbull County Children Services.

The investigation began back on September 24 when the little boy was found unconscious and not breathing in a bedroom of an apartment in the Trumbull Homes.

Luton was taken to a Warren hospital. According to a police report, emergency room staff told police a toxicology report indicated Luton had “a certain amount of methadone” in his system.

Detectives say he passed away on October 1.

“If you have kids in the home or if there’s any possibility there will be children in your home, whether it’s your own or visitors, please lock up your medications. This is a tragic example of what can happen if you don’t,” Schaffner said.

Rice’s case will now be transferred to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court where it will be presented before a grand jury.