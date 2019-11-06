Children’s Rehab Center in Howland helps kids make big strides with therapy

For some children, skills like walking and talking don't just happen overnight

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Howland has made a big impact on children who need things like speech, occupational and physical therapies.

Justin Valenti was 2 years old when he started going to the center.

“By the time he was 2, he hadn’t talked yet, trouble walking, trouble crawling,” said Judy Valenti, his mother.

But Justin’s all grown up now.

He went to the center for seven years. As you can imagine, these skills did not happen overnight.

“Little by little, came across the physical therapy,” Judy said. “They put two tables so far apart and he would have to go between them, and then they would lengthen the distance so he would have to go further.”

At the rehab center’s new brand launch Wednesday, Justin represented one of the children who benefitted from the program.

Executive Director Michael Crogran, Jr. said the therapists play a big part in the center’s success.

“I can’t take any credit for it. I’m lucky to be involved, but I’m so separate from the hard work that the therapists and teachers do but it’s wonderful. It’s what keeps our board motivated. It’s what keeps us here, 62 years later.”

“They’re very patient,” Judy said. “You have to have patience and compassion in this job to deal with the kids and they seem to have it, so I’m very, very glad with that.”