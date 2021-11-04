Children can get COVID vaccine in Youngstown & Trumbull County on Thursday

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

(WKBN)- Vaccination clinics for kids start locally Thursday, November 4.



The Trumbull County Combined Health District is hosting one at their office in Warren from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Kids can get their shot, but they can also get a $100 VISA Gift Card. Those will go to children getting their first dose while supplies last.

The Youngstown City Health District will also be giving doses to kids. They’re holding clinics Thursday and Friday. You can find registration information here.



Thursday’s runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Rodef Sholom Temple on Elm Street. Friday’s is from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Rec Center on Otis Street. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can make an appointment here.