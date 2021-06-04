Childhood/COVID vaccine clinic planned for Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A “Back to School” immunization and children’s COVID vaccine clinic is planned for Warren.

The event is scheduled for July 21 at the Trumbull County Combined Health District, 176 Chestnut Ave. NE.

The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The clinic is for anyone 6 weeks old through 18 years old.

The COVID vaccine will only be available for those 12 years old and older.

All childhood immunizations will be available at the walk-in clinic.

For more information, call 330-675-2489.