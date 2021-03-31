Officers take 3 into custody after 13-year-old shot in Youngstown

Police said the girl was hurt after someone fired several shots at the house she was in early Wednesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two juveniles and one adult are in custody after a 13-year-old girl was hurt early Wednesday in her south side Youngstown home.

Reports said the girl was shot about 2 a.m. after someone fired several shots at the house in the 800 block of E. Avondale Avenue.

A short time later, police pulled a car over at Interstate 680 and South Avenue. They took two boys and one woman to the Detective Bureau for questioning.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said officers were able to pull the car over because of a witness description of the car.

The young victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Several people were at the home Wednesday morning, but didn’t want to talk to us.

Several bullet holes could be seen on the front of the home.

Nineteen people have been hurt in the city so far this year, up from 17 the same time last year.

Three juveniles have also been hurt by guns so far this year, but one of those was accidental.