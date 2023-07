WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A child was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Warren Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the call for the incident came in just before 7:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Williamsburg Street NW.

According to the driver of the car, the child turned in front of him and he was unable to stop.

The child was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury.