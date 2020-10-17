Child gets into mother’s purse, accidentally firing gun at Boardman Sam’s Club, police say

Police said the mother has a concealed carry permit, and the gun was in her purse

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police were called to the Sam’s Club store in Boardman on Saturday morning after a child got into a gun, causing it to go off.

According to Boardman police Sgt. Glenn Patton, officers were sent to the store at 10:52 a.m. after a 7-year-old child accidentally discharged a firearm near a cash register. Patton said the mother has a concealed carry permit, and the gun was in her purse.

While she was distracted, the child was able to reach into the purse and fire a shot, police said.

No one was hit or hurt.

Officers were in the store Saturday morning around the area where it happened. People continued to shop while they investigated.

Patton said police will gather evidence and confer with the prosecutor as to whether any charges will be filed against the other.