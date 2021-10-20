Child found wandering, parent found inside home in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Police are investigating after a young child was found alone on Trumbull Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police say people passing by spotted a young girl wearing only a diaper walking on a sidewalk and in and out of traffic near a mobile home park.

When officers arrived, they say they found the child’s father had overdosed inside a mobile home. Investigators say he was given the overdose reversal drug naloxone and taken to hospital.

Charges are pending, according to police.

