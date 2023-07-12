MESOPOTAMIA, Ohio (WKBN) — A child was flown to a Cleveland-area hospital after being seriously hurt in northern Trumbull County on Wednesday.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating to determine exactly how the child was hurt. Emergency responders got the call around 5:10 pm Wednesday for the injured child in the 8300 block of state Route 534 in Mesopotamia.

Both the Mesopotamia and Farmington Township fire departments responded to the scene.

Farmington Township fire Chief Jon Bland says his crews handled the medical transport of the child, who’s in stable, but serious, condition. The child was then taken by UH Air Med to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland.