CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who initially faced drug trafficking and child endangering charges pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana last week, and the other charges against him were dismissed.

Dez’Meon Allen, 25, entered the plea to the amended charge in Campbell Municipal Court on Friday.

Police pulled over Allen earlier this month on McCartney Road near Courtland Avenue due to the vehicle’s tinted windows. The officer who made the traffic stop reported smelling marijuana and said Allen admitted to having some in the vehicle’s center console.

Officers then searched the car, and officers reported finding three plastic bags of marijuana in the center console. Officers also confiscated three mason jars containing marijuana from a backpack in the back of the car, $2,064 in cash, empty plastic bags and a digital scale, according to a police report.

Police said there were two children, ages 3 and 4, in the vehicle near the backpack that was confiscated.

As part of Allen’s sentence, the evidence in the case will be destroyed, and $1,500 was forfeited to the Campbell Police Department. The rest of the money will be used for fines and court costs.