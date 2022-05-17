WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren dog owner is expected to face charges after the city’s dog warden says it got loose and attacked a child.

It happened Friday night on Scott Street in the city. According to a police report, a 9-year-old boy was playing basketball when the dog escaped from its fenced-in yard on Vine Avenue.

The child told officers he knew this dog wasn’t nice so he ran from it.

The dog chased the boy and bit his leg.

“The kid was out here kinda minding his own business and the dog came up on him and bit him pretty good when you get 10 stitches as you can imagine,” said Warren Dog Warden Johnny Onatz.

Onatz said the dog’s owner has been cooperative.

The dog is currently in a 10-day quarantine period.