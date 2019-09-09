Chief says bystanders who rushed to help after crash saved Cortland officer’s life

Officer Nicholas Mancini had a heart attack over the weekend, crashing his cruiser after driving across State Route 5

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday night, bystanders jumped into action to help a Cortland police officer who crashed his cruiser after suffering a heart attack along Route 5.

Chief David Morris said their quick action was absolutely instrumental in saving Officer Nicholas Mancini’s life, calling it “amazing” and “a miracle.”

“We are certainly grateful for their help.”

The 37-year-old had just picked up a cup of coffee from the McDonald’s drive-thru when he suffered a heart attack.

Dashcam video shows his cruiser accelerating, driving straight across State Route 5. The cruiser hit a sign and a ditch, sending it into the air.

Morris said within seconds, people nearby rushed to Mancini’s aid. One even grabbed Mancini’s radio to call for help.

“The bystander knew that that was the quickest way to get help,” Morris said. “His quick thinking certainly expedited the response.”

Another gave Mancini CPR.

Morris said Mancini is alert and communicating, and seems to be progressing well.

“Had he been at the station by himself or had he been just sitting in his car in a parking lot, there’s a good chance he wouldn’t be with us today.”