BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Police Department is hosting an open house Monday.

The department is looking for police officers and other law enforcement positions in the department.

The open house is happening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the station on Market Street.

Chief Todd Werth said anyone who wants to know more about working for the department should stop by.

“We are going to go through some general comments about the department, what the process is then we will break down and have a tour of the department,” he said.

Werth said they are many opportunities in law enforcement and they will explain each one.

“Our dispatch center, our operations branch with our K-9 program, our detectives, our different special assignments like school resource officer and task force position, really focusing on our patrol and what it means to be a patrolman here in Boardman,” Werth said.

The Boardman Police department is looking for new members who bring positive qualities to the team.

“Come to work every day with a good attitude, willingness to work with others, work in a team environment and to really interact with the community in a positive way,” Werth said.

The pandemic and current state of the economy have made it difficult to recruit new law enforcement members, Werth said, but the department got some state funding to help.

“One of the things we went after is state grant funding for not only well-deserved retention bonuses for our employees that are going to continue to dedicate themselves to a career and working in Boardman but also hiring bonuses,” Werth said.



The Boardman Police Department is looking to hire people from all across the county not just in Boardman.