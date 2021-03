The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a farm on New Castle Road

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A fire inside a chicken coop in Shenango Township killed at least 35 chickens.

It was started by a newly installed heat lamp.

The barn was completely destroyed.

No one else was hurt.

