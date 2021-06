LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Chickens will have to wait before being allowed in Lisbon.

On Tuesday evening, Village Council decided to table their conversation about letting them be raised in the village.

The idea started after two men approached council about the idea.

They will now look about both Steubenville’s and Wintersville’s ordinances to see if it fits their village.

Village Council plans to discuss the issue again on July 13.