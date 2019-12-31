Chick-fil-A wants to open Austintown location, trustee says

He said township leaders will do whatever it takes to bring the restaurant chain to Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Chick-fil-A is eyeing a spot in Austintown for a possible new restaurant.

Austintown Trustee Jim Davis said a Chick-fil-A representative met with a township zoning inspector and county officials a little over a week ago.

Davis said they talked about general zoning requirements regarding the former Mashorda’s County Gardens property on Mahoning Avenue.

Mashorda’s closed in August 2016. It had been in business since 1949.

Chick-fil-A hasn’t presented any official plans.

Davis said township leaders will do whatever it takes to bring the restaurant chain to Austintown.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said the project could be brought up at a trustees meeting in January. Davis said it may not be brought up — it’s not on the agenda.