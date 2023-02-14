GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Some would say it’s a match made in heaven when it comes to Chick-fil-A coming to Grove City College.

Students will soon have another dining option when the national chain opens a permanent restaurant in the GeDUNK Grille space at the Breen Student Union.

Up until now, students and staff have been enjoying Chick-fil-A from a food truck a few times a year.

“We’re extremely thankful for Chick-fil-A’s expeditious consideration and remarkable expertise as we’ve worked to bring this exciting dining experience to our students,” said College President Paul J. McNulty said.

Chick-fil-A’s corporate purpose is to “glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A.” McNulty says that “syncs well with Grove City College’s mission.”

The restaurant will open next fall and will also be part of the student meal program.