LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chicago man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Liberty Motel.

John Ruffins, III is facing a felony rape charge.

Court records show the alleged assault happened on October 5. According to a police report, officers responded to the Days Inn on Liberty Street for a disturbance when a woman told police she had been sexually assaulted in a motel room.

Ruffins was arraigned on the charge in Girard Municipal Court Thursday. His bond was set at $25,000 and was ordered not to have any contact with the woman. He’s due back in court for a pretrial hearing on October 12.