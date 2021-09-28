Cherry blossoms brought back to local neighborhood

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to donations, 20 new Cherry Blossom trees now sit along Overlook Boulevard in Struthers.

Struthers Rotary Club held a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday to mark the occasion.

The project was paid for by current and past residents of Overlook Boulevard. They said they wanted to match how the street look 50 years ago so that is why they chose cherry blossom trees.

“We are hoping to plant more trees in Mauthe Park where we have a beautiful disk golf course. It is going to be an ongoing project, for sure,” said Struthers Rotary Club President Karen Edwards.

Struthers is part of Tree City USA, which helps communities grow and maintain trees.