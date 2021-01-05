Chemicals detected in Newton Falls’ water treatment plant

City Manager David Lynch said the level detected at Newton Falls Water Treatment facility was 75 parts per trillion, much less than the level considered dangerous

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Data from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency shows PFAS were detected in water at the Newton Falls water treatment plant.

PFAS are chemicals used in manufacturing and products like packaging and cosmentics.

Newton Falls was one of two Public Water systems in the county to detect some level of PFAS. Both were at a level that didn’t require action.

City Manager David Lynch said the level detected at Newton Falls Water Treatment facility was 75 parts per trillion, much less than the level considered dangerous, which is 140,000 parts per trillion.

He believes it’s due to their water source, the Mahoning River.

“We have to accept the water as we get it from the river, and if somebody upstream dumps a chemical, sure, it has an impact on us, but we’re highly encouraged by the results we’re seeing from these tests. and we’re also confident the local EPA’s pretty good about finding out what the sources are,” he said.

According to the Ohio EPA, the water in Newton Falls was last sampled in late October.

You can find test results for PFAs here.

The EPA has more information about PFAs on its website.