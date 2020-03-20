Chef cooks up BBQ for kids in Youngstown

With schools closed, people in the Valley are giving an extra hand to students who may not have food

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With schools closed, people in the Valley are giving an extra hand to students who may not have food.

Chef James Reddick of Slab City BBQ is giving back to the youth with his popular recipe.

“The children of the community rely on that lunch meal from the school. They rely on the snacks from school and et cetera, so in this hard time that we’re going through, I thought it was my obligation to step up and help the kids as much as possible,” said Reddick.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Reddick served kids a free hot meal on 74 Kenmore Avenue.

“Some kids in our city only eat school lunches, and it is our job to help give back,” Reddick said.

Dozens of people and hundreds of kids lined up for chicken, ribs and burgers to go.

Reddick teamed up with St. Patrick’s Church. He says the goal is to feed as many kids as possible.

“I’ve been blessed so far. I’ve been having a lot of support for my business and it’s just part of my DNA to give back,” Reddick said.

Which is something children and families say they appreciate.

Kristin Briggs is a mother and she said she is grateful or the help.

“My son will be out of school for three weeks, and I am just grateful that I can provide. But for those who can’t, it is a blessing for someone to even take out the time to provide for those who need,” Briggs said.

Reddick says he hopes to get more donations to keep the giving going.

“I love ribs. I love ’em. I had to come over and do my part and donate, so I’m very blessed and going to enjoy my meal,” said Reddick.

None of the donations go to his business, only to offset the cost to feed the children and he plans on doing it for awhile.

“I’ll be back next Friday because y’all like me,” he said.