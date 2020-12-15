‘Cheech and Chong’ coming to Packard Music Hall in Warren

The comedy duo, Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong, have a show planned in October

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – “Cheech and Chong” will be coming to Packard Music Hall in Warren next year.

The comedy duo, Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong, have a show planned for 8 p.m. October 1, 2021 with special guest Shelby Chong.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 18 online at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets range in price from $42.75 to $92.75, plus fees.

The two gained a wide audience in the ’70s and ’80s for their films and stand-up routines, which were based on the hippie and free love era, as well as drug and counterculture movements.

Their popular movies include “Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke,” “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie” and “Cheech and Chong’s Nice Dreams.”