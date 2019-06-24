Checking in on area farmers after this weekend’s dry weather

Driving through Mahoning County, some fields have greened but everyone has battled the weather

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Farmers have had plenty of time to talk about their weather problems. Some haven’t planted, some are just seeing seedlings emerge and others are seeing plants better than the norm.

Farmers got a dry weekend. They’ve gone three days without checking their rain gauges.

“This is the worst year I’ve seen and I’m third generation here. I’ve never seen it this wet this long,” said John Bricker, a farmer in Goshen Township.

Bricker still has 200 acres of soybeans to plant and figures he has about a week left to do it.

Almost all of his field corn is in. The seeds were put down May 21, three weeks later than normal.

“You had very small windows of opportunity to get in the fields, and you had to have everything ready and just go at it, basically,” he said.

Bricker’s corn looks good in places and even better in others, even if it is behind schedule.

“Well, it should be up to here. Instead, it’s here and if it had been planted May 1, it’d be chest-high, honestly, if we’d had the weather for it,” he said.

Bricker plans to get nitrogen on it, too, which will really help green it up.

On an 11-acre plot off of Route 165, Phil McMaster was just getting in his field. He’s planting soybeans.

It was going to be sweet corn but he switched, hoping to salvage a crop on this land.

Farmers have had to adapt. Bricker sits in one of the few spots where he’s been able to get some work done.

“There’s other farmers out there that are way worse shape than we are, so I’m feeling fortunate that we have the progress done that we have done,” he said.

Farmers want hot, humid days, very warm nights and a couple tenths of rain every few days.