Checking in after 7 months, baby burned in Struthers house fire continues to face slow recovery

Since the house fire, Domingo has had nine different surgeries, skin grafts, a tracheotomy and breathing therapies

(WYTV) – It’s been almost seven months since 33 News spoke with the family of the baby badly burned in a Struthers house fire.

“We as a family, we are trying to recover and put all of our focus on Domingo,” said Maricella Daza, Domingo’s mother.

In November of 2019, baby Domingo was badly burned in a Struthers house fire.

Since then, he’s had nine different surgeries, skin grafts, a tracheotomy and breathing therapies, and there is more to come.

“His surgeries are every six weeks, and on January 20 is the next surgery,” Daza said.

She says her son is improving but at a very slow pace.

Doctors at the Akron Children’s Hospital predict results will improve as years pass.

Because of these frequent surgeries, the family was able to find a temporary home near the hospital.

“We’re hoping to have good news soon and finally be in a place where we can settle our family,” Daza said.

Daza was emotional when asked how they’ve been able to stick together as a family during these hard times.

“Seeing Domingo as a young kid and such a huge fighter, we feel we can’t be less and that helps us keep together and keep trying to move forward,” she said.

Daza says they’re grateful for the love and support from the community, especially those in Struthers.

The family is doing what they can to gain more community support as Domingo continues his fight.