Check the expiration date: Ohio’s hunting, fishing license year starts soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters and fishers to check the expiration date on their licenses before going into the field.

Ohio’s hunting and fishing license year traditionally starts March 1.

Hunting licenses for the 2020-2021 season will be available for $19 and are valid through February 28, 2021.

Fishing licenses cost $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase. A new fishing license can be purchased up to 30 days before the expiration date.

Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased online at wildohio.gov or at participating agents in the area. Online customers can choose to automatically renew their licenses every year.

ODNR said funds from the licenses help with wildlife management and habitat conservation.

“The Division of Wildlife maintains successful wildlife and habitat management thanks to the continued support of Ohio’s sportsmen and women,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Thank you to everyone who has purchased or plans to purchase a license or permit to go fishing or hunting this year. Time outdoors is time well spent, and we look forward to providing first-class service to Ohio’s conservationists.”