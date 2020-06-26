Check out county visitors bureaus for fun ‘COVID-cation’ ideas

There are plenty of things to do right here in the Valley that might be right under your nose

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The new normal includes finding ways to adapt. Some people are afraid to travel, which has led to “COVID-cations” or “staycations.”

There are plenty of things to do right here in Mahoning County that might be right under your nose.

For example, Mill Creek Park has many places that catch your eye. Nancy and Charles Hatcher of Newton Falls decided to check out Lanterman’s Mill.

“We hadn’t been here for several years. So, it’s a beautiful day and decided to do things close to home,” the couple said.

It has become more common as the coronavirus situation constantly changes. The Hatchers want to visit New York’s Finger Lakes but have put that on hold until things get back to normal.

The Mahoning County Visitors Bureau has fielded more requests for information. It will email or mail one of its guides if you ask.

“We’re trying to offer opportunities. We understand with guidelines you want to look for things to maintain social distance, to be safe. So we’re just kinda giving ideas,” said Tara Mady, assistant director of the Mahoning County Visitors Bureau.

Museums will start to open next week, including the Steel Museum on Wednesday.

Mady has also posted blogs like “7 Ideas for a Youngstown Road Trip.” It suggests a visit to White House Fruit Farm or to get some ice cream at Handel’s.

The most recent blog focused on where to find fair food. Hint: it’s available outside of the fairgrounds, and even year-round.

Another blog gives “5 Ways to Explore the Outdoors in Youngstown.” Golfing, hiking and biking are on the list, and Mill Creek Park is a great place to start.

“With 45 miles of trails, there’s plenty of opportunity to social distance in the park. Fellows Riverside Gardens is just beautiful this time of year with the roses,” Mady said.

Caragyn Yanek of North Lima was recently on one of those trails. COVID pushed her to discover more than she realized about her hometown.

“We’ve been hiking a lot more, going on little walks, discovering new, little coffee shops. It’s cool to realize Youngstown has more things than you realized before,” Yanek said.

You can contact the visitors bureau in any of the local counties. They’ll be glad to tell you what’s available or send information to help you discover something new.

To request a Mahoning County guide, go to www.YoungstownLive.com.