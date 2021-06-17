Chase in Trumbull County ended in crash that left runaway driver hurt, police say

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A police chase ended in a crash in Girard early Thursday morning and now the driver is in the hospital.

It started around 2 a.m. in Liberty Township.

Police were trying to pull the driver over for speeding when they say the driver took off.

Girard police say the chase ended on Verona Street SE between Trumbull and Craver avenues.

The car went off the road, plowed through a mailbox and smashed into a tree.

Girard Fire Department had to cut the driver out of the car.

According to Girard police, that person was taken to the hospital and will be arrested after treatment.