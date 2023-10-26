YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A chase starting in Youngstown ended in an arrest in Liberty, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers on special patrol tried pulling over a black BMW sedan on Market Street, near Dewey Avenue, around 8 p.m. Wednesday for a tinted window violation.

According to Sgt. Brian McGill, with the Highway Patrol, the vehicle did not stop, however, leading investigators on a chase, driving recklessly. Troopers called off the search but were able to lay down stop sticks and monitor the suspect’s vehicle until it crashed into a mailbox on Country Club Drive in Liberty Township, investigators reported.

McGill said three people ran from the vehicle and were found in the woods with the help of helicopter, which was used to search for the suspects.

Thomas Kusic, 23, of Youngstown, is charged with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer as a result of the incident.

The other two people were released without charges.

Highway Patrol, the Youngstown Police Department, Liberty Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase and/or search.