Charter school advocacy group says PA’s proposed funding changes aren’t fair

The state department of education wants to shut down "failing charter schools," but the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools said the way it determines which schools are failing isn't fair

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania is looking to change its charter school laws. Gov. Tom Wolf came out with a plan about two weeks ago and now there’s a plan from the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools.

It agrees changes need to be made to the charter school law, but it doesn’t agree with Wolf’s plan.

Changes the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools wants to see

In Pennsylvania, about 170,000 children are educated through public charter schools. The law governing those schools hasn’t been changed in 25 years.

The PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools is one of the largest charter school advocacy groups in the state for both cyber and brick-and-mortar schools.

CEO Lenny McAllister said it’s unfair that the Pennsylvania Department of Education wants to shut down what it calls “failing charter schools.”

The department of education said out of the 14 cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania, ten are underperforming.

McAllister said many of the children left their district schools because their parents didn’t think they were getting a good education. He said kids don’t leave good schools.

When children leave their district schools, charter schools have to catch them up on subjects they might be behind in.

McAllister said the department of education will compare test scores from those students at charter schools against some of the best districts in PA, not necessarily comparing the test scores to the districts the children came from.

Now with the pandemic, enrollment to cyber charter schools has skyrocketed.

“When you compare virtual programs to cyber charter schools that have been around for 20 years, now you see all of a sudden, the cyber charter schools have a better attendance record, they have a better retention record,” McAllister said. “If cyber charter schools are doing so bad and need to be shut down, why does the enrollment continue to increase?”

He said many of these district schools have been failing kids for years and pulling the funding from charter schools isn’t going to fix the problem.

By percentage, charter schools educate more children of color than district schools. At some charter schools, half or more of the student population is Black or another race other than white.

Compared to the general population, about 25% of Pennsylvania is made up of people of color.

The biggest issue in the proposed law changes is funding. It always comes down to dollars.

The department of education says it’s overpaying for cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania, but the PA Coalition of Public Charter Schools says that’s not true.

The coalition says charter schools only receive about 75% of the money a district school would receive.

That’s because there are several exemptions that allow school districts to keep the money. For example, if the district is still paying to bus a child to a charter school, the district can keep the money associated with bussing.

The way funding works, the school district is cutting a check to charter schools based on how many children go to that school.

McAllister said the current structure has created a competition between district schools and charter schools for the same funding.

“They’re more concerned by the special interest. They’re more concerned about people who are trying to protect public education as an industry for middle class jobs, not as an institution for learning, for kids who need it the most,” McAllister said.

He said those exemptions for sending funding to charter schools were written by the department of education, not by lawmakers.

McAllister said the only way to fix the problems in Pennsylvania schools is if people on all sides of this issue can come together to work on a solution.

He said he wants to see all public schools in Pennsylvania perform better, not just district or charter schools, and perhaps district schools could learn from charter schools and vice versa.