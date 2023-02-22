YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que is voluntarily recalling two of its sauces.

The products in the recall are Charle Staples’ “Real” Original and Hot BBQ Sauce, each sold in 20 oz. glass jars.

The recall was issued because the sauces were made without inspection and safety parameters were not able to be verified. The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

There are no reports of illness involving these products, however, those exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a doctor immediately.

Products were available for sale from March 6, 2020, through February 21, 2023, at Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que, located at 372 W. Rayen Avenue in Youngstown.

Anyone who purchased these products between that time frame should dispose of them or return them to the restaurant for a replacement or refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Charlie Staples Bar-B-Que at 330-518-7734.