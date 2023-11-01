BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit is offering brand-new wedding gowns at a discounted price to active duty or veteran brides and brides who come from military families.

From Veterans Day through Dec. 9, these brides can purchase a new gown from Diva Donations’ Wedding Boutique Room for just $275. The gowns typically sell for $325 at the nonprofit and retail anywhere from $1,200 to $3,000.

The gowns are available in all sizes, including plus sizes. There’s also vintage, new-to-you dresses, and veils available to purchase.

“We wanted to focus on the bridal and it being Veterans Day,” said Tammy Engle, with Diva Donations. “A lot of the board has family in the military or used to be in the military, so we wanted to do something to honor the veterans.”

Appointments are required and can be made online. Proof of military service is also needed.

Money from bridal sales helps support the nonprofit.