Charity helps mission clients say warm

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard-based nonprofit is doing its part to make sure people in need have the means to stay warm during freezing temperatures.

The Youngstown Blue Coats bus was parked outside the Warren Family Mission Friday. Volunteers helped pass out coats, hats, boots, gloves, and other cold weather gear to people in need.

Founder Patty Summers says there’s a great need for these items in the area. She says they provide all the items necessary to help people in need stay warm and prevent frostbite.

“It is just important to have all of those things covered and kept warm. They have a better chance of survival if they don’t have shelter. We provide them with shelter,” Summers said.

Summers says the organization typically helps 100 to 125 people when they are in Warren.