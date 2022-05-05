CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A special occasion happened in Canfield for Senior athletes Thursday night: senior night.

This year was extra special for one track and field seated athlete, who got to use his new competitive wheel chair for the first time.

Cody’s Promise presented Canfield senior Cody Piver with his whole racing wheelchair Monday. Thursday night’s track meet was his first opportunity to use it in competition. 100 meter dash, the 400 meter dash and the shot put.

Canfield Senior Cody Piver has cerebral palsy and has been on the track team since he was a freshman.

“It’s actually very important to get out there on the track to show the world that disabled competitors are the same as their normal, able-bodied counterparts,” said Piver.

For the past four seasons he has borrowed a chair from the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio.

“…Beginning of the season they’ll come and try to bring the right chairs for the right people see what they have and sort of piece meal it together so to speak,” said Dale Piver, Cody’s father.

“We learned that most athletes like him who are seated athletes have to get rental equipment we just thought you know what I think we can do better,” Dave Mullane, president of Cody’s Promise.

Now, Cody has a custom fit chair that is made for him.

But competing is only half the fun for Cody.

“Since I’ve started track I’ve made a lot more friends than I could count really. It’s very empowering to get out there in the world,” said Cody.