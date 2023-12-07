WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several organizations working to provide toys under the tree this Christmas could use a little help.

Volunteers are hard at work organizing toys at the Warren Family Mission, all in preparation for next week’s big toy distribution.

“This giveaway is the difference between a good Christmas for a kid in need in our community this year and not having a Christmas,” said Dominic Mararri, with the Warren Family Mission.

To some, it may look like there’s a lot to go around, but Mararri says the mission could use more.

“There’s a lot of kids in need this year and a lot of families that are signing up at the mission for the first time,” Mararri said.

Four hundred families are signed up this year, which is more than 800 children.

“Inflation hit us from both sides. We have more people in need and then we have less donations coming in,” Mararri said.

The Salvation Army also says it could use some more toys. The organization is planning to help more than 50 more families this year through the Angel Tree program.

“50 families can add up to a lot more kids, and we’re still getting calls about helping other families,” said Capt. Kiley Williams.

Williams says the Salvation Army has 1,812 children on its Angel Tree list.

Both organizations say they could use gifts geared toward teenagers.

“Definitely your teen boys. You know, sports, sports teams, anything — makeup, purses, bags, all that kind of stuff is always what we could use,” Williams said.

If you’d like to help, the Warren Family Mission said new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the mission located at 155 Tod Ave NW in Warren. Monetary donations designated for toys can also be made online at the mission’s website. Money donated before Tuesday will be used to help fill any gaps the mission has ahead of the distribution.

Toy donations for the Salvation Army can be dropped off at any Angel Tree location, or the Salvation Army located at 270 Franklin Street SE in Warren.