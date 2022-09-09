YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges have been upgraded against seven juveniles who were charged with a series of fights Saturday at the Canfield Fair.

A 14-year-old Youngstown teen who was arrested at the fair and arraigned this week on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct is now facing additional charges of aggravated riot with a firearm specification and tampering with evidence.

All the charges are as follows: criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, both fourth degree misdemeanors; resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor; carrying a concealed weapon, a first degree misdemeanor; and inducing panic, a fifth degree felony,aggravated riot, a third degree felony with a three year firearm specification and tampering with evidence, a fourth degree felony.

In addition, the remaining six juveniles who were cited for misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct also had felony charges of aggravated riot filed against them. They are all males and range in age from 14 to 16.

Additionally, a 16-year-old girl was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct this week.

The six males are not in custody but will all be arraigned Monday morning in juvenile court.

Additionally, three women, two from Youngstown and one from Conyers, Ga., were also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in Mahoning County Area Court in Canfield. They were arraigned last week and are free on bond.

Officers had to break up at least two fights at the fair Saturday and during one of them, gunfire broke out.

Reports said police chased the teen who was arrested with the gun and managed to catch him near a barn. Reports said he threw a 9mm semiautomatic handgun away while he was running.

Two cars in a parking lot were hit by bullets but no one was hurt.