BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.

When deputies picked up the dog named Gio, he was immediately taken to the vet because he could barely walk. Gio was found to be 30 pounds underweight and infested with fleas, making him severely anemic.

The pound transferred Gio to Animal Charity since he was licensed, so they know who owns him.

Vets said Gio’s best chance at survival would be a blood transfusion, so he was rushed to Akron.

Courtesy: Animal Charity of Ohio’s Facebook

Once in Akron, x-rays showed a nail, tack and debris in Gio’s stomach and intestines. Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital cannot do surgery to remove these things until they can get him medically stable.

It was also discovered Gio has severe arthritis in his spine.

As of Sunday, Gio’s severe anemia is not improving even after being given a blood transfusion and IV fluids. The hospital suspects the tack, nail and other debris likely contain zinc which is contributing, along with the flea infestation, to his severe anemia.

Surgery is very dangerous and not possible at this time so vets are working on an alternative plan.

Without removing the cause, Gio will not survive.

According to Animal Charity of Ohio, charges against Gio’s owner are pending.

The hospital bill so far is up to $4,000. You can donate to Animal Charity here.