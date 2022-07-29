WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old is in stable but serious condition as of Wednesday night after being thrown from the bed of a pickup truck.

A 2004 GMC Sierra was going southbound on Steubenville-Pike Road at 3 a.m. on Sunday when the victim was thrown from the truck.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Lisbon Barracks, the truck kept going. A sergeant said if it weren’t for witnesses driving nearby the victim probably wouldn’t be alive.

Although OSHP would not identify the 16-year-old by name due to his age, we know it was Sam Hart of Lisbon based on our previous reporting on this story.

The truck was driven by a 19-year-old.

The truck had a total of seven occupants, two of which were in the bed of the truck.

Charges are pending.