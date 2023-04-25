LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salineville man with several cases against him, including charges of aggravated murder, is facing mounting time jail time on other penalties.

Justin Givens has been in the Columbiana County Jail on a $1 million bond for just over a year now on aggravated murder charges in the death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in Hanover Township in March. 2022.

In all, Givens has five criminal cases against him. Most recently he was indicted on April 12, 2023, for an April 4 incident where he is accused of making a weapon out of a piece of copper while in the Columbiana County Jail. His arraignment on that charge is scheduled for May 4.

On April 5, 2022, Givens was charged with trying to escape and pleaded guilty to that charge on April 11, 2023. He was sentenced Tuesday in that case to 18 months in prison.

Givens also pleaded guilty April 21, 2023, to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and child endangering in connection to a case filed Jan 5, 2022. His sentencing is scheduled for July 10, 2023.

In the meantime, Givens is awaiting trial for the death of McGuire. In that case, he is charged with aggravated murder, murder, two counts of grand theft, two counts of tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children. A jury trial is scheduled for July 18.