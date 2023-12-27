BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An officer was hit in the arm, and charges were filed following a fight involving a “large group” at the Southern Park Mall.

According to a police report, officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to deal with a large group outside of the Steel Valley Brew Works entrance to the mall.

Police said the fight involved two juvenile girls, who were surrounded by a group of people. Police said the girls refused to stop fighting, and an officer sprayed them with pepper spray, which caused them to separate and run away.

Police stopped the suspects and reported that one of the girls was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. She was released to a parent after medical treatment on scene, the report stated.

Police said while they were dealing with the situation, a man was standing in the doorway, refusing to leave. According to the report, an officer attempted to escort the man, Kadyn Shelton, from the area, but he hit the officer in the arm. The officer then tried to spray pepper spray at Shelton, but Shelton ran through the parking lot toward the former Dillard’s department store.

Police said Shelton eventually stopped and surrendered. Police placed him under arrest on charges of assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Shelton is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.