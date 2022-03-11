YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is facing charges in connection with an animal cruelty case in Youngstown.

Rayma Calderone, 33, is facing two counts of prohibition concerning companion animals.

Last month, Animal Charity posted on its Facebook page about Panda the dog. Investigators say the animal was left in a plastic doghouse shelter in brutal temperatures.

An animal humane agent went out to the house in the 100 block of Fincastle Lane and rescued her.

Calderone is scheduled to be arraigned on March 30.