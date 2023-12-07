YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police filed charges in two separate shooting cases this week.

No one was hurt in either case.

Charged with improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation and improper discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited highway is Phil-Lysha Cummings-Wesson, 20.

She is accused of firing several shots at the car of a man she was arguing with about 8:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue.

The warrants in her case were filed Thursday. The charges are both third-degree felonies.

Detective Sgt. Nick Bailey, lead investigator on the case, said Cummings-Wesson was arguing with a man and blocked his car to prevent him from leaving. Two other women then supplied her with a gun, which she used to fire several shots at the man when he was finally able to drive away, Bailey said.

The man did not call police, but officers were sent to the area for gunfire.

Bailey said Cummings-Wesson was standing in the road when she fired the gun, and the bullets passed across the street, which is why she picked up an additional charge of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited roadway.

Cummings-Wesson has yet to be taken into custody.

Charged Wednesday with improper discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, a third-degree felony, is Johnathan Gabrelcik, 23, for an Aug. 16 shooting at a home in the 1900 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

The lead investigator on the case, Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, said Gabrelcik had been in an argument with a man a few days prior and fired a gun into the ground during that argument. He was charged in municipal court with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, for that incident.

A few days later, Gabrelcik is accused of firing several shots at the man’s home in the 1900 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

Zubal said he had to wait to file charges in that case pending the results of ballistics tests on evidence collected at the scene.

Gabrelcik is also not yet in custody. Court records show a pretrial hearing is set for Monday in the aggravated menacing case.