NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have filed charges against a suspect in a hit-skip pedestrian accident in Niles last month.

According to Niles police, James Mason, 36, of Youngstown is facing charges of failure to stop after injury accident and tampering with evidence in connection to the Sept. 29 incident when an injured man was found lying on U.S. Route 422 in front of Olive Garden.

A warrant was issued for Mason’s arrest. If you know his whereabouts, call Niles police at 330-652-9944. Police said that they have received information that Mason may flee to Texas where he has family.

Investigators said that through an investigation of the city’s camera network, the traffic crash was caught on tape.